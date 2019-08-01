Will Hobbs & Shaw 2 Happen? Producer Provides Update

✖

Hobbs & Shaw 2 is on the way and the producer for the Fast & Furious spinoff series just gave fans an update on the franchise. Hiram Garcia is incredibly tight with Dwayne Johnson and talked to Collider about all things Fast Saga. During that conversation, the producer said they’re trying to hammer out concrete details about what the sequel’s story will be. Garcia explained, “At the moment we’re trying to figure out what that sequel is going to be, but we have some very big ideas.” That is encouraging news for Hobbs & Shaw fans. Most of them began to worry as The Rock was absent from Fast 9 after becoming something of a staple character in the franchise. Well, he and Jason Statham will be deploying that buddy comedy energy in a sequel at some point.

For those expecting Johnson in Fast 10 or Fast 11, there is some bad news though. The worldwide superstar won’t be in the last two installments of the series. But, Hobbs will absolutely ride again in another film alongside Deckard Shaw.

“After filming Fast 8 DJ made the clear decision to close the Fast & Furious chapter for all the evident reasons. He wished them all well and shifted our focus on to other storytelling avenues. So while he will not be in F10 or F11, that won’t in any way interfere with our Hobbs plans,” Garcia elaborated.

“Obviously all these characters exist in the Fast universe and we love to see all aspects of that universe thrive and succeed,” he continued. “We just have specific plans for what we want to do with the Hobbs character and I think the fans are going to love it! We’re working to deliver something very unique and fresh and we know the studio is eager for us to get into it ASAP!”

The Rock thanked the fans and Vin Diesel on Instagram for the ride in 2019, ”As you know, and what a wild ride this is, and what a wild ride this has been, ten years ago when you and I spoke and you invited me into the Fast & Furious family. I'm grateful for that invite, and as you know, my goal was always — all these years — to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could," Johnson said at the time. "If I could do that, then I've done my job. And now here we are ten years later, this massively successful build-out and expansion. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again brother, I appreciate your support."

Are you psyched for Hobbs & Shaw 2? Let us know down in the comments!