A Bunch of Fast & Furious Movies Are Heading to Peacock

There has been a lot of news about Fast X lately, as the tenth installment of the beloved Fast and Furious franchise continues production. New cast members have been added, directors have been replaced, and Vin Diesel's franchise has found itself at the center of plenty of conversation. If all of that news has gotten you excited for a Fast rewatch, that binge is about to get a lot easier in June, thanks to Peacock.

This week, Peacock released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in the month of June. There were a ton of great movies on the list scheduled for a June 1st arrival, including four films from the Fast Saga. The franchise's original film, The Fast and the Furious, is making its way to Peacock alongside 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast and Furious, and Fast Five.

The most recent move in the Fast Saga, F9, won't be on Peacock any time soon. The movie is currently streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

The Fast and Furious movies are far from the only titles hitting Peacock at the start of the month. Here's the full list of movies and shows coming to Peacock on June 1st:

The 'Burbs, 1989

1917, 2019

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003

2012, 2009

300, 2007

49 Pulses, 2017

Along Came Polly, 2004

Antwone Fisher, 2002

Baby Mama, 2008

Back to the Future, 1985

Back to the Future II, 1989

Back to the Future III, 1990

Battleship, 2012

Because I Said So, 2007

Belly, 1998

The Blind Side, 2009

Blues Brothers 2000, 1998

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

Brazil, 1985

Breakin' All the Rules, 2004

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

But I'm a Cheerleader, 1999

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

City of Queens, 2021

Cry Freedom, 1987

Dante's Peak, 1997

The Deer Hunter, 1979

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast & Furious, 2009

The Fast and the Furious, 2001

Fast Five, 2011

Father Figures, 2017

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

The Hitman's Bodyguard, 2017

Kicking & Screaming, 2005

The Kids Are All Right, 2010

Knight and Day, 2010

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Minions, 2015

Mo' Better Blues, 1990

Mr. 3000, 2004

Patch Adams, 2000

Pitch Black, 2012

Pitch Perfect, 2012

The Place Beyond the Pines, 2013

Pretty Woman, 1990

Pride, 2014

The Pursuit of Happiness, 2006

Safe House, 2012

Save the Last Dance, 2001

Speed, 1994

Spider-Man, 2002

Spider-Man 2, 2004

Spider-Man 3, 2007

Standoff, 2016

Stir Crazy, 1980

Ted 2, 2015

The Thing, 1982

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, 1995

Tower Heist, 2011

Transamerica, 2005

Van Helsing, 2004

The Waterboy, 1998

White Men Can't Jump, 1992

Wimbledon, 2004

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Escape to the Chateau, Season 8

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

New York Undercover, Season 1-4

Queer as Folk, Season 1-2 (UK)

Are you excited for more Fast Saga movies to be available on streaming next month? Let us know in the comments!