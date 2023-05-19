Fast X Casts Rita Moreno as Vin Diesel's Grandmother

✖

Fast X has cast Rita Moreno as the grandmother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. Diesel let Fast and Furious fans know about the new Fast X casting in a video featuring himself, co-star Michelle Rodriguez and Moreno herself. In the video Diesel says: "It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she's here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed."

Moreno confirms the casting in the video, while joking at her own status as an aging icon: "You know what, I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me," Moreno says. "Isn't that nice? And I'm here. And the answer is yes, I'll do it."

Rita Moreno has been an onscreen icon going back to the 1950s and '60s with classics like Singin' in the Rain, The King and I, and of course her Oscar-winning role in the original West Side Story (and re-appearance in the 2021 remake). Of course, Moreno's filmography goes way deeper than that; she had a big presence on HBO's groundbreaking prison drama Oz in the late '90s/early '00s; was the iconic voice of Carmen Sandiego in several hit animated series based on the game, and has so many memorable titles on TV alone (The Cosby Mysteries, Jane the Virgin, Law & Order, Grace and Frankie, Greys Anatomy, The Larry Sanders Show) that you could do entire individual lists on Rita Moreno's roles by the decade. In short: she's the epitome of the term "screen icon."

The Fast and Furious franchise has enjoyed giving some older icons a chance to shine for a whole new generation. Helen Mirren famously joined the franchise as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard (Jason Statham) and Owen (Luke Evans) Shaw. Kurt Russell currently serves as the Nick Fury of the entire Fast Saga, with his role as CIA Agent "Mr. Nobody."

Of course, adding Rita Moreno to the Toretto family will only further the running gag amongst fans, about the Toretto's ambiguous lineage. Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, and Rita Moreno all from the same family tree? Okay...

Fast X lost longtime franchise director Justin Lin just days into filming. Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) has stepped in as a replacement director. In addition to Moreno, Fast and Furious 10 will also see Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson both join the franchise, along with The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and Michael Rooker.

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19, 2023.