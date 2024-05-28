Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel Shares Photo From Race Training Ahead of New Movie

Fast & Furious has become one of the most buzzed-about action franchises, delivering a massive and wildly unpredictable automobile saga. The franchise's future is already laid out, with at least one more film expected to be a part of the finale started in 2023's Fast X. While last year's Hollywood strikes delayed work on the next Fast & Furious movie, it sounds like one element of pre-production on the project is underway. In a recent post on his Instagram, franchise star and producer Vin Diesel revealed that he has begun to train for the racing sequences on Fast X Part 2, even training on the same track utilized for the flashback sequences in 2021's F9: The Fast Saga.

"To be back on the track training… where we filmed our emotional flashbacks in 2019…" Diesel's post reads. "Surreal. Grateful and blessed…"

What Will Fast X Part 2 Be About?

At the moment, plot details and returning cast members for Fast X Part 2 have not been confirmed. As Fast X director Louis Leterrier teased in an interview last year, he has "high hopes" for where the saga is headed next.

"Let's see what happens," Leterrier told The Hollywood Reporter. "Going back to every other franchise in the world — except for Lord of the Rings, where they had the books and knew when they needed to stop — you don't work on the next next movie. You can have high hopes for what's to come, but you should work and give your best to the one movie that you're working on. So I will give my best to Part 11 or Part B, and we shall see what happens."

Will There Be New Fast & Furious Spinoffs?

In addition to Fast X Part 2, a female-fronted Fast & Furious spinoff has been in the works for several years now. While the project hasn't come to fruition yet, a 2022 interview with Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley indicates that there's a desire for it to happen.

"I would love to see a female Fast," Langley explained in an interview with Business Insider. "So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast."