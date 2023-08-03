Fast X Director Confirms Part 2 Is “On Pause” Due to Strikes

Fast X was released earlier this year, and it ended on a major cliffhanger, which means some fans are eager to find out what’s next for Dominic Torretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of his “family.” Back in April, it was announced that Fast X director Louis Leterrier would be returning for the eleventh installment. However, it might be a while before the next movie goes into production due to the current WGA and SAG strikes. In May, the Writers Guild of America officially went on strike after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for better pay and residuals failed. In July, the actor’s guild SAG-AFTRA followed suit. Now, most film and television productions have halted. Leterrier recently had a chat with ComicBook.com‘s Chris Killian who asked if the script for Fast X: Part 2 is already written or if it’s on hold due to the strikes.

“That’s on pause. That’s on pause, unfortunately,” Leterrier shared. “We have ideas that were discussed on set, you know, as we were shooting the first … There’s stuff that we were, the seeds we were planting in order to harvest them in the next one. But yeah, we have to wait. We have to wait and hopefully, you know, it’ll be ready to come to the table and it’ll be sorted out soon.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added with a laugh, “Our trick is that, you know, I have a young boy who’s aging very quickly… The kid playing Dom’s son, I see him on Instagram and every day. I’m, like, checking. ‘Ugh, I see you have like a mustache … slow down.’”

Vin Diesel Is Going Over Feedback From Fans for Fast X: Part 2:

Fast X ended up underperforming at the box office. The film has made $720 million worldwide, which is slightly less than F9‘s $726.2 million total. This is especially surprising when you remember F9 had the disadvantage of being one of the first films to be released after theaters reopened during the pandemic. Before that, The Fate and the Furious scored an impressive $1.239 billion at the box office. Fast X has also gotten mixed reviews, earning a 57% critics score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomoates. Recently, franchise star Vin Diesel took to social media to share a video alongside his co-star, Sung Kang. The actor talked about the upcoming Fast X: Part 2 and revealed he’s going over fan feedback.

“The conversation never stops,” Diesel begins after a long pause. “5 AM, Caymen Islands. And the world would never realize that we’re here dissecting the mythology of Fast, going over it. Going over all of the feedback from our incredible fans and how much we’re just enjoying being in this creative dojo.” He continued, “So much inspiration and time to reflect. And to talk and work out and to double check all the aspects that need to be hit, and this kind of scary path that we’re going on for Part 2 for Fast X. We’re done with our press tour and now we have time to go back to building and that’s so much fun. We take it seriously because we know how important it is to all of you.”

Fast X is available digitally now and will debut on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 8th. For now, Fast X: Part 2 is scheduled to be released on April 2, 2025.