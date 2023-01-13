Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son

This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.

Perry's previous credits include Black-ish, The Big Leap, and the recent Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration special.

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Are you excited to see Fast X? What do you think of this new cast member? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast X is poised to debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 19th.