Gal Gadot Reportedly Returning for Fast & Furious 10

The Fast & Furious family might be joined by a familiar face when Fast X debuts in theaters next year. According to a new report from The Direct, Gal Gadot is believed to return in the upcoming tenth film in the mainline franchise. It is unclear at this point exactly how she will return, as her original Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 character, Gisele Yashar, seemingly died onscreen while trying to save her boyfriend, Han Lue (Sung Kang). Gadot potentially appearing in Fast X is interesting, both considering her character's previous fate, and the fact that her Justice League co-star, Jason Momoa, is already making his franchise debut in the film. She was initially expected to reprise her role in flashback scenes in Furious 7, but those were ultimately cut from the film.

"There is a scene in 7 that I did shoot that people don't know about," Kang said on the debut episode of Sung's Garage Podcast. "I did a scene with Vin — Dom and Letty, and this is the one James Wan was directing — and I went to Atlanta, me and Gal went to Atlanta to shoot separate scenes. They were flashback scenes."

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Are you excited to see Fast X? What do you think of Gadot potentially returning? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast X is expected to debut exclusively in theaters on May 19, 2023.