Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer Released

The long-awaited Fast X is finally hitting theaters in May, and it's expected to be the penultimate film of the main franchise. The trailer for Fast X is going to drop next week, and Universal has been leading up to its release in a big way. The official YouTube account for The Fast Saga has been releasing "legacy" trailers for each movie. The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious were showcased earlier this week and today saw the release of the legacy trailer for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in addition to the fourth movie, Fast & Furious.

"A lot has changed," The Fast Saga teased on YouTube today. The video takes a look at the 2009 action thriller, which was the franchise's introduction to Gal Gadot's Gisele Yashar. The movie also served as a prequel to Tokyo Drift in order to justify the return of Sung Kang as Han Lue. You can check out the legacy trailer below:

What Happened To Han in The Fast Saga?

Kang's Han originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift but returned for the next three movies, which all took place before his death. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, it was revealed that Han's demise was planned by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw, which led to the "Justice For Han" fan campaign. During F9, Han was brought back to life and Kang will be playing him once again in Fast X. Last year, Kang spoke with ComicBook.com and was asked if Han will be getting his revenge on Shaw.

"Well, I mean, all kidding aside, Han has lost his love and there's revenge from his side. He needs that. But the question is, how does a person or a man like Han enact his revenge? Is it by force or is it psychological? Is it emotional? What is it? I think that's what I'm looking for to is how is that face-off approached? Is it traditional?," Kang shared.

"Because I don't think one-on-one that he's going to take Deckard Shaw. I mean, Deckard Shaw is Jason Statham. He knows martial arts. Han doesn't. He knows no martial arts. I know for a fact, because Sung Kang knows no martial arts. If I know no martial arts, Han knows no martial arts. Han's a lover. He's not the fighter. So let's see, let's see," he added.

Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.