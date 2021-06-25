✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will not be appearing in Fast & Furious 10 or Fast & Furious 11, the final two installments of the main series. Fans have been doubting that The Rock would return to Fast & Furious after his feud with Vin Diesel - and Johnson himself recently indicated that he was indeed done with playing Agent Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious films. Now, Dwayne Johnson's partner at Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, is officially letting it be known that The Rock won't be in Fast & Furious when there's still the spinoff sequel Hobbs & Shaw 2 still in the works!

According to Hiram Garcia, when it comes to Johnson's presence in the Fast & Furious, their focus is squarely on the Hobbs & Shaw sequel: “At the moment we’re trying to figure out what that sequel is going to be, but we have some very big ideas.”

In a longer explanation to Collider, Garcia explains the reason why The Rock has chosen to go his own way:

“After filming Fast 8 DJ made the clear decision to close the Fast & Furious chapter for all the evident reasons. He wished them all well and shifted our focus on to other storytelling avenues. So while he will not be in F10 or F11, that won’t in any way interfere with our Hobbs plans.

Obviously, all these characters exist in the Fast universe and we love to see all aspects of that universe thrive and succeed. We just have specific plans for what we want to do with the Hobbs character and I think the fans are going to love it! We’re working to deliver something very unique and fresh and we know the studio is eager for us to get into it ASAP!"

(Photo: Dwayne Johnson in "Hobbs & Shaw" )

The rift between The Rock and Vin Diesel began during the making of The Fate of the Furious back in 2016, but by the time the film hit theaters in 2017 the two stars seemed to bury the hatchet (at least publicly). Still, the writing seemed to be on the wall when The Rock and Jason Statham got their own Hobbs & Shaw films after TFOTF, and when (spoilers) Johnson failed to make any kind of cameo in F9 the doubts about his return only grew.

However, things really fell apart (again) when Vin Diesel commented on his feud with The Rock during the promotion of F9. Diesel claimed to be some kind of acting coach needed to push The Rock to the proper point of aggression for his role as Hobbs; to which the Rock responded:

“I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

So if you thought The Rock might change course on The Fast & Furious, think again. You can watch F9 on demand.