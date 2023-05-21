Fast X Director Shares His Thoughts On That Major Character Return

Fast X is now playing in theaters, and it sees the return of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto as well as many more franchise staples. In fact, there are a couple of returning actors who ended up being big surprises for fans. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The new movie features the return of Gisele (Gal Gadot) who died back in Fast & Furious 6. Gisele is only seen for a brief moment when showed up at the end of the new movie in a submarine to pick up Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlie Theron) in Antarctica. This week, Fast X director Louis Leterrier spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Gadot's return and was asked if her cameo was filmed similarly to her appearance as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which she did without her director or fellow actors.

"I was on the set with her," Leterrier explained. "I was lucky enough to see Gal Gadot and give her a big hug and a thank you at the end of the shoot. That was a highlight for me. I was lucky enough to direct one commercial with her, and I saw the power of Gal Gadot for 30 seconds. So, now that I get to not only work with her but also bring back Gisele into the franchise, I'm the happiest fan in the world."

Yesterday, Gadot took to Instagram to celebrate her return to the Fast franchise. "Missed my Fast family! I'm overwhelmed with excitement. To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together," Gadot wrote.

Gadot wasn't the only unexpected actor to appear in the film. Dwayne Johnson also returned as Luke Hobbs, which was especially surprising considering he previously said he would never come back to the franchise. Yesterday, Vin Diesel broke his silence on Johnson and Gadot's returns.

"The conversations are what makes the best movie? What feels right for a franchise? How do you make as many people happy in this world? And both of them clearly make people happy," Diesel told The Hollywood Reporter. "Underscore that with this running theme of unity that prevails in the Fast and Furious saga, and it's a match made in heaven."

What do you think will happen in the eleventh Fast & Furious movie? Tell us in the comments!

Fast X is now playing in theaters everywhere.