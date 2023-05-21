Fast X: Franchise Star Breaks Silence On Surprising Return

There's no current movie franchise that takes liberties with retcons quite as much as the Fast Saga, which means fans have been treated to the return of some formerly-dead characters. The biggest return came in F9 when Han Lue (Sun Kang) was revealed to be alive, and now it looks like Han will soon be reunited with another "dead" character. Warning: Fast X Spoilers Ahead! Fast & Furious 6 featured the death of Han's love interest, Gisele (Gal Gadot), but she showed up at the end of the new movie in a submarine to pick up Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlie Theron) in Antarctica. Today, Gadot took to Instagram to celebrate her return.

"Missed my Fast family! I'm overwhelmed with excitement. To my fans, your continuous love and support fuels this journey. Here's to honoring the legacy, the fans and the #FastFamily that we've built together," Gadot wrote. "YES!!!! Welcome back 👸," Jordana Brewster commented. You can check out Gadot's post below:

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Fast X director Louis Leterrier addressed the surprise returns in the film.

"The thing with this one is we're nearing the end. We've been very open about it that this is the end of the road and we're near the end. So there's no character that is not talked about or mentioned," Leterrier said. "Everybody in this franchise, literally, as you saw, is mentioned or seen. Just to tell you, that's just the beginning. You will see. That's all I have to say. You will see."

How Did Fast X Get The Rock Back?

Gal Gadot wasn't the only franchise star to return at the end of Fast X. The movie's post-credit scene featured an appearance by Luke Hobbs, the character who was played by Dwayne Johnson in multiple films. This was especially surprising because franchise star Vin Diesel made a public plea to Johnson back in 2021 asking him to return. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and claimed he would not be returning to play Hobbs again. This week, Leterrier spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and explained how he managed to get Johnson to change his mind.

"The peace treaty," Leterrier repeated with a laugh. "I kind of did. We all did. Ultimately, the movie did. I didn't know Dwayne, personally, but we reached out to Dwayne and Dwayne's team. We sort of looked at each other from across the room and winked a few months back, saying, "We should work together." And then I had this idea and I presented it to the producers and the studio. And then we reached out to Dwayne and his team and said, "Just come and watch the movie. You have to love the movie first." So he came to see the movie and really loved it, and then we started talking. It was very smooth, and frankly, as a fan, I could not conceive continuing the franchise without either Dwayne or Gal Gadot. This franchise was built by actors and characters. The set pieces are wonderful. They keep you entertained and keep you shoving popcorn in your mouth, but the characters make this franchise what it is."

Fast X is now playing in theaters.