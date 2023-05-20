Fast X Takes Top Spot at the Box Office In Opening Weekend

Fast X will take the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend. The latest installment of The Fast Saga will open with $67 million in its first three days after earning $28 million on its first Friday. That's 8% less than what F9 took in for its first weekend in 2021, though both films sport a B+ CinemaScore. The film has received mixed reviews from critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is "rotten" at 54%, with a critics consensus on the site that suggests it's for the die-hard fans only: "As irredeemably silly as it is satisfyingly self-aware, Fast X should rev the engines of longtime fans while leaving many newcomers in neutral."

ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry was among those to give Fast X a mixed review, awarding it 2.5 out of 5 stars. He writes, "At its core, Fast X has strayed entirely from what people like about the best movies in the franchise: the ensemble cast together, the world-traveling scope that was shot on location, and the practical car effects. There are pieces of all these things, but not enough for a movie that has clearly spent hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars to make it to the big screen on this particular release date. Is the action still slick and fun? For the most part. Are you going to have a good time at the movies while watching it? Probably. But if you consider the mechanical elements that made your favorite movies in this series what they are, you will notice their absence here. Fast X has fundamentally dropped the ball in terms of what made it so special from other franchises. Even if Fast X appears to have lost some of its identity, if it's promising us at least one more movie where Jason Momoa is running around like an unhinged goblin that's watched too many Saw movies, that's not the most awful thing."

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which reigned atop the box office for the past two weekends, slides into second place, earning $32.7 million in its third frame. Its running cume now stands at $267.2 million. While the final chapter of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy hasn't seen the same box office success as its predecessor, it has already managed to outgross Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's final box office total.

Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are now playing in theaters. The list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.