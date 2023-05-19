Fast X Star Reveals How New Film Tops Franchise Going to Space

For years, Fast and Furious fans have been joking that the series had to go to space to take the franchise into another realm truly, but now that F9 accomplished that feat, audiences are wondering where the series could possibly go next. According to longtime star Nathalie Emmanuel, the upcoming Fast X might not be able to elevate the action further than outer space, but she notes that the emotional stakes of the new film might be the highest they've ever been in the narrative, which will undoubtedly result in the sequel delivering things that fans could have never expected. Emmanuel can next be seen in The Invitation, which hits theaters on August 26th.

"Well, I think just the general stakes are higher on a more personal level in this one," Emmanuel revealed to ComicBook.com. "Can you top going to space? I don't know, but I think the stakes for this family are just so much higher and so much more serious in this movie. So that's all I'm going to say because I don't want to get in trouble."

Emmanuel plays Ramsey in the series, who first appeared in Furious 7, and has gone on to appear in both The Fate of the Furious and F9. Despite the series' reliance on its heroes driving high-octane vehicles, Ramsey famously didn't drive a car until F9, as she didn't have a driver's license.

Some fans have wondered if, since the Fast and Furious franchise is under the Universal Picture umbrella, we could ever see the characters cross over with another of the studio's properties, though with only a reported two films left, we likely shouldn't expect such a crossover until the series starts exploring avenues for spinoffs.

The Invitation is described, "After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test...and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she's at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family's history and the disturbing intentions behind their generosity."

Fast X is slated to hit theaters on May 19, 2023. The Invitation lands in theaters on August 26th.

