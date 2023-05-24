Fast X Director: "Not Everyone Is Going to Come Back" for Fast & Furious 11

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Fast X.] Is it the end of the road for the Fast Family? Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), and Gisele (Gal Gadot) have all seemingly died in past Fast and the Furious movies — only for subsequent installments to reverse course and reveal their apparent deaths were fake outs (all three characters are alive and well by the end of Fast X). Sure, OG Toretto crew member Jesse (Chad Lindberg) was gunned down in 2001's The Fast and the Furious. Vince (Matt Schulze) suffered a similar fate in 2011's Fast Five. And Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) met her own tragic end in 2017's The Fate of the Furious. But does anyone really stay dead in The Fast Saga?

Fast X ends on a cliffhanger, leaving the fates of multiple characters up in the air: Jakob Toretto (John Cena) seemingly sacrifices himself when he steers his cannon car into the path of oncoming traffic to save his brother, Dominic (Vin Diesel), and his son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) — only for the Torettos to end up trapped at the bottom of a dam about to blow in Portugal. As the vengeful Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) gloats over Dom and Little B's impending doom, traitorous Agency Agent Aimes (Alan Ritchson) fires a rocket launcher and shoots down the plane carrying Han, Tej (Ludacris), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel). It all happens after Agency Agent Tess (Brie Larson) — the daughter of the disappeared Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) — is shot by a sniper on the same Rio bridge where Dominic and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) killed Dante's father, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), years earlier in Fast Five.

By the finish of the 10th Fast and Furious movie, Hobbs and the revived Gisele return for movie-ending cameos — just minutes after Dante decimates the rest of the Fast Family.

"Not everyone is going to come back though," director Louis Leterrier, who is back behind the wheel for Fast and Furious 11, told EW. With Fast X acting as part one of what Diesel has teased is a final Fast trilogy, some of the killed-off cast may not make it over the finish line. "At one point, this model is not going to be able to continue," Leterrier teased. "And that point is very soon."

The untitled Fast 11 — or is that Fast X: Part 2? — won't resolve those cliffhangers until 2025, but Leterrier hints some deaths will stick.

"You're going to cry. Part 2 is going to be a sad one," the director told EW. "In my mind, they're modern saints. At the end [of Fast X], Dante says, 'There's two ways a person becomes a saint: Either they pull off a miracle, or they sacrifice themselves for the greater good.' So yes, you're going to cry. There are some tears in your future, let me tell you."

As for whether the first-time Fast director really killed half the family in Fast X, Leterrier said, "I love twists. And if you like twists, you're going to love the next one — twists on twists on twists." Just don't count on time travel to save the Fast fam.

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and franchise newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno, Fast X is now playing in theaters.