Final Fast and Furious Movie Confirmed for 2025

The final quarter-mile for the Fast and Furious franchise is almost here. ComicBook.com was on hand for Universal Pictures' panel at CinemaCon 2023, where it was confirmed that the eleventh film in the Fast and Furious franchise will be released in 2025. The next and penultimate installment in the franchise, Fast X, is set to be released next month. Fast and Furious 11 is set to be directed by Fast X's Louis Leterrier, with Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson and Mortal Kombat's Oren Uziel penning the script.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

What is Fast X about?

In Fast X, Dominic Toretto must protect his crew and family from Cipher, who now joins forces with Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for his father's death.

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson.

"I've spent a lot of time putting my ear to the ground, and getting a sense of what the true fans have desired, and what their feelings are, and also just a 50,000ft view of how a saga should end – with dignity and integrity. Everything has led us to this point," Diesel said in a recent interview. "I will say that you only have to look at where we are in the world, where technology is flying so fast we don't have a moment to consider the ramifications or the implications of how our future could be impacted by it, and imagine what the Toretto philosophy would be," he added. "If you think of a car as representing freedom, the antithesis of that is AI – it's driverless cars. Somewhere in there will lie the contrasting themes, the philosophies that will be at war in this finale."

Fast X is poised to debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 19th.