Fast X Trailer Released

Universal Pictures has released an official trailer for Fast X, a sneak peek for which has been expected to drop during the Super Bowl basically since the movie was announced. The film is set to bring in a number of new characters, as well as reviving some fan-favorites. Jason Momoa will join the franchise as one of the film's villains, and the trailer heavily features him, revealing his ties to the long history of the Fast & Furious franchise and giving Paul Walker a chance to have his presence known in the tenth and eleventh films, which will bring the series to a close.

According to a newly-revealed synopsis included with the trailer, "In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

You can see it below.

Returning cast members include Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. Scott Eastwood is back, and Charlize Theron returns as Cipher.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Titans star Alan Ritchson will also join the series. Marvel veteran Louis Leterrier is directing Fast X, after Furious franchise veteran Justin Lin departed shortly after shooting began, reportedly due to creative differences with star and producer Vin Diesel.

Lin wasn't the only one. Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

Besides Diesel, other producers include Neal Moritz, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare. Lin wrote the script with Dan Mazeau.

Fast X is planned to race into theaters on May 19.