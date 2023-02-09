Fast X Tickets Go on Sale Ahead of Trailer Reveal

Fast-Ten your seatbelts: tickets are now on sale nationwide for Fast X. Most theater chains have launched advance tickets for the tenth and penultimate installment in the Fast and the Furious Saga, with Thursday previews starting as early as 2:00 p.m. on May 18 ahead of opening-day screenings on May 19. On Thursday, Universal Pictures will premiere the first Fast X footage at the Fast X Trailer Takeover event in L.A., giving fans a sneak peek at franchise newcomers Dante (Jason Momoa) and Tess (Brie Larson) in action. The trailer drops online worldwide Friday, February 10th, and will air as a Super Bowl commercial during Sunday's big game.

In the lead-up to the Fast X trailer reveal, Universal has released a series of remastered Fast and Furious: Legacy trailers revisiting the Fast Saga's first 20 years of films: The Fast and the Furious (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), The Fate of the Furious (2017), and F9 (2021). The saga's first spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, was released in 2019.

Star and producer Vin Diesel reprises his role as Dominic Toretto along with Michelle Rodriguez as Dom's ride-or-die, Letty; Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto; Sung Kang as Han; Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej; Tyrese Gibson as Roman; Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey; Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw; and John Cena as Dom and Mia's previously estranged brother, Jakob Toretto.

Momoa and Larson are part of a cast that includes fellow newcomers Daniela Melchoir, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno, and the returns of Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron as the global cyber-terrorist Cipher.

First-time Fast director Louis Leterrier (Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk) took over directing duties from franchise regular Justin Lin, who departed the 10th chapter before filming began in April 2022.

Plot details remain under wraps, but Emmanuel told ComicBook that the stakes "are higher on a more personal level" for Dom's crew in Fast X.

"Can you top going to space? I don't know, but I think the stakes for this family are just so much higher and so much more serious in this movie," Emmanuel teased. "So that's all I'm going to say because I don't want to get in trouble."

Fast X races into theaters May 19th. Follow ComicBook for the latest on the Fast Saga.