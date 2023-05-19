Fast X: Vin Diesel and Justin Lin Tease "the Best One" in New Set Video

✖

Fast X, the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, began production this week and franchise star Vin Diesel has been sharing updates from the movie's set. The actor known for playing Dominic Toretto revealed a new logo for the film and shared that Jordana Brewster wasn't in the original Fast X script. Today, Diesel took to Instagram to share a new video with director Justin Lin to announce the end of the first week of filming and tease Fast X will be "the best one" yet.

"Week one... Blessed and grateful," Diesel wrote. "Feels like the beginning of an epic ending," Lin says in the video. "Is it fair to say this will be the best one?" Diesel asked. "In my heart, yes," Lin replied. Many franchise stars commented on the post. "My two favorite people ❤️," Brewster wrote. "FFX," Tyrese Gibson teased. (Could that end up being the official title?) You can check out the video below:

In addition to Diesel, Brewster, and Tyrese, the returning cast members will include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron. Fast Saga newcomers include Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X.

Last year, Diesel made a public plea to persuade Dwayne Johnson to return for the upcoming movie. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, calling it "an example of his manipulation" and confirmed he would not be returning to play Luke Hobbs in the final two Fast Saga movies.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X races into theaters on May 19, 2023.