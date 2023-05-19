Fast X: Vin Diesel Says Fast & Furious 10 Script Excluded Major Character

✖

Not so fast: Vin Diesel pumped the brakes on Fast & Furious 10 when an early draft of the script excluded a member of the Fast family. After announcing the start of production on the sequel, officially titled Fast X, the franchise star and producer took to Instagram to reveal Mia Toretto — the sister of Diesel's Dominic Toretto — was absent from the script. Jordana Brewster has played the role since the original The Fast and the Furious in 2001, reprising the role for Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and 2021's F9.

"When the F10 script came in, it excluded Mia Toretto…. Someone whom I've attributed the brotherhood of Dom and Brian to," Diesel wrote on Instagram, referring to Mia's husband, Paul Walker's ex-cop Brian O'Conner. "I was so disappointed that I couldn't see how I could continue."

After Walker's death midway through the filming of Furious 7 in 2013, it's revealed parents Brian and Mia are retired from the high-speed criminal life in the 2017 sequel The Fate of the Furious. Brewster would return for F9: The Fast Saga, a family matter involving Dom and Mia's forsaken brother Jakob Toretto (franchise first-timer John Cena).

Diesel sat out 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, which paired Walker with Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce, but made a cameo appearance in 2006 spinoff The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. 2009's Fast & Furious was the installment that reunited the OG Fast crew — Diesel, Walker, Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty — for the first time since the 2001 original.

"I wasn't going to make another Fast unless Brian was back in [Fast & Furious]… I don't need to remind you of the petitions you sent the studio for Letty's return at the end of [Fast Five]," Diesel continued of the 2011 franchise-revitalizing installment that ended with a post-credits scene teasing the return of Rodriguez's Letty, who was believed to have been murdered in the previous film. "Side note, you will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director very plainly and honestly 'NO MIA NO FAST 10!'"

Universal Pictures on Wednesday confirmed Brewster as part of the returning cast alongside franchise regulars Diesel as Dom, Rodriguez as Letty, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han, and Charlize Theron as the cyber-terrorist villain Cipher.

Previously announced cast members include Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) in undisclosed roles. From five-time Fast director Justin Lin, Universal's Fast X races into theaters on May 19, 2023.