Fast X: Vin Diesel Reveals How Growing Up Around Thespians Helped Him Play Dom

The Fast X trailer launch took place last night, and fans of The Fast Saga got the first glimpse at the franchise's tenth installment. ComicBook.com was in attendance and talked to Sung Kang about the long-awaited showdown between Han and Shaw, and director Louis Leterrier about his history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also had the opportunity to do a group interview with Vin Diesel alongside some other outlets, and we asked the star if he's still learning new things about his iconic character, Dominic Toretto.

"The irony is, I played this character for 23 years and each time I embark on the next chapter, it feels like it's the first time," Diesel explained. "And there's new aspects of the character that I discover. They never feel like they're the same. They feel like they are an accumulation of decades of evolution, of an identity being unraveled. For a kid that is the son of a thespian, for a kid whose father had actors over at the house for dinner all the time, and was a part of The Actors Studio. I always marveled at how unique this task of taking a character into a third decade and still discovering new elements of this architect. I'm very blessed to have that opportunity that my father and all the actors of The Actors Studio never had."

Who Stars in Fast X?

In addition to Diesel, the returning franchise cast members in Fast X include Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. The trailer for Fast X also confirmed the return of John Cena and Helen Mirren. Franchise newcomers include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, and Daniela Melchior.

Will Fast X Be The Final Film?

Fast X will actually serve as the penultimate movie in The Fast Saga. It was previously announced that the series would end with the eleventh installment.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com about the 10th and 11th movies. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

You can check out our interview with Diesel above. Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.