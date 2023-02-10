Fast X: Sung Kang Teases Showdown With Jason Statham (Exclusive)

The first trailer for Fast X debuted yesterday during an event in Los Angeles and many stars from the franchise were in attendance, including Sung Kang. Kang's Han originally died in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift but returned for the next three movies, which all took place before his death. In the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6, it was revealed that Han's demise was planned by Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw, which led to the "Justice For Han" fan campaign. In the post-credits scene for F9, Han and Deckard come face to face, and the trailer for Fast X confirmed Statham's return. During the event, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Kang and he teased the long-awaited showdown with Statham.

"Oh, yeah," Kang teased when we asked if there will be a follow-up to the F9 post-credit scene. When we asked if fans are going to be happy, he added, "Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. I think it's going to be equal or even more on this one."

Kang also spoke with ComicBook.com last year and addressed the possibility of getting revenge on Shaw.

"Well, I mean, all kidding aside, Han has lost his love and there's revenge from his side. He needs that. But the question is, how does a person or a man like Han enact his revenge? Is it by force or is it psychological? Is it emotional? What is it? I think that's what I'm looking for to is how is that face-off approached? Is it traditional?," Kang shared.

"Because I don't think one-on-one that he's going to take Deckard Shaw. I mean, Deckard Shaw is Jason Statham. He knows martial arts. Han doesn't. He knows no martial arts. I know for a fact, because Sung Kang knows no martial arts. If I know no martial arts, Han knows no martial arts. Han's a lover. He's not the fighter. So let's see, let's see," he added.

Who Stars in Fast X?

In addition to Kang, the returning franchise cast members in Fast X include Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. The trailer for Fast X also confirmed the return of John Cena and Helen Mirren. Franchise newcominers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior.

You can check out our full interview with Kang above. Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.