Gloria Estefan to Co-Star In Father of the Bride Reboot

✖

Warner Bros' reboot of Father of the Bride is moving right along with Deadline reporting that Gloria Estefan will co-star alongside Andy Garcia in the film. Per the report, Estefan will play Garcia's character's wife in the Gaz Alazraki-directed film. Adria Arjona will play the bride-to-be. The third film iteration of Father of the Bride, which was first published as a novel in 1949 -- the Spencer Tracy-starring 1950 Father of the Bride and the 1991 Steve Martin-starring remake precede it -- the film will revolve around a Cuban-American family and will reportedly be more influenced by Tracy's version rather than Martin's.

Father of the Bride will follow the story of a father (Garcia) coming to grips with his daughter's (Arjona) upcoming wedding. This version will be told through the lens of the relationships in a large Cuban-American family. Estefan took to Instagram to share the news of her involvement in the film herself, noting that her response to being asked was "a resounding yes". Estefan's role in Father of the Bride will mark her third film role, having previously appeared in 1999's Music of the Heart with Meryl Streep and 2017's A Change of Heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan)

"A resounding yes was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, Father of the Bride," Estefan wrote. "I've been a fan of director Gaz Alazraki since I saw his record-breaking comedy Nosotros Los Nobles and can't wait to experience how he brings this amazing script by Matt Lopez to life."

Matt Lopez will be scripting the new version of Father of the Bride, having recently been tapped by Disney to write a reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, which will also be created with a Latinx family front and center. Lopez previously worked with Disney in the mid-00s when he penned the script for Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain, and The Sorcerer's Apprentice.

What do you think about Gloria Estefan joining the cast of the Father of the Bride remake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images