Indiana Jones 5 Costume and Concept Art Revealed at D23 Expo

As fans are waiting to get our first official looks at the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, today's D23 Expo has offered looks at costumes from the film, as well as concept artwork that teases the adventure in store for audiences. With Lucasfilm and Disney looking to keep a lid on plot details as long as possible, these glimpses at the experience are relatively vague and don't offer too much insight into the experience, but given how excited audiences are for the fifth film, these elements at least serve as a reminder that the project is getting closer to being released by the day. You can check out photos of the costumes and concept art below. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Indiana Jones 5 has been gestating for quite a few years, with the project first being developed by Steven Spielberg, before he eventually bowed out of the project. Ford v Ferrari and Logan director James Mangold then stepped in to helm the film, with a number of longtime Indiana Jones producers still attached to the project.

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

In addition to Ford returning to reprise his iconic role, the sequel stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Fans are keeping a close eye on the project, as the last film in the series, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, had a divisive response among fans and critics. With the upcoming sequel, Ford himself teases that he hoped to surprise audiences and circumvent expectations.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford explained in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. Check out a full breakdown of D23 Expo panels and events here.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments!