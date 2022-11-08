Indiana Jones Disney+ Series in Development

Ahead of the release of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones feature film, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company are reportedly considering the options for a TV series set within the franchise. Variety brings word of the potential TV show, revealing that the two companies have brought up the idea in meetings with writers. Since the idea seems to largely be theoretical at this point it's unclear if the show would be a prequel to the feature films ala The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, set somewhere else in the franchise's narrative, or perhaps even following a totally different character altogether instead of Henry Jones Jr.

One thing that seems almost certain about the potential Indian Jones TV series however is that Harrison Ford probably won't be in it. The actor has appeared as teh character in the four feature films that have been released and reprises the part once again for 2023's fifth movie. Speaking at D23 Expo earlier this year Ford made it clear that this would mark his final time picking up the fedora and whip to play Indiana Jones. Joking with fans in attendance, the actor said: "This is it, I'm not falling down for you again!"

"I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic," Ford said at D23 when the first trailer for the film premiered. He added, while getting choked up, "We have a very human story to tell." The trailer for Indiana Jones 5 hasn't been released online but the one shown to fans at D23 featured narration by John Rhys-Davies narrating and plenty of action beats of Ford's character still on the run from trouble.

When is Indiana Jones 5 coming out?

The fifth film in the Lucasfilm series will be released on June 30, 2023, marking the first movie in the franchise since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Joining Ford will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. For the first time in franchise history the film also won't be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan and Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold stepping behind the camera for the new sequel.

Is Chris Pratt replacing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones?

There's been talk for a long time that the Guardians of the Galaxy star could one day take up the mantle from Harrison Ford and become the new Indiana Jones. News of this TV series headed to Disney+ seems poised to reignite them even more. In a previous interview Pratt spoke about the rumors and how he seemed to afraid to even consider it.

When the question was asked by Happy Sad Confused podcast host Joshua Horowitz, Pratt said: "All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don't even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I'm like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play...?"