First Photos From Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Revealed

We may have to wait until Christmas Day to see the trailer, but new content for Jordan Peele‘s next horror flick, Us, is trickling in sooner than expected.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we’ve gotten a glimpse of Lupita Nyong’o in the upcoming film and while things don’t seem to be going great for her character (tattered shirt, handcuffs, etc.), she definitely looks like she can handle herself.

According to the article, Peele gave Nyong’o ten classic horror films to watch in order for them to have a “a shared language” during production, which included “Dead Again, The Shining, The Babadook, It Follows, A Tale of Two Sisters, The Birds, Funny Games, Martyrs, Let the Right One In, and The Sixth Sense.” This list alone has us excited for Us!

Peele proved himself as a horror maven with last year’s Get Out, a film that was revered by both critics and fans, and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. When it came time to follow up with a second movie, Peele wasn’t lacking in ideas.

“For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology,” Peele told EW. “I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun.”

Twisted and fun, indeed. The second image revealed is incredibly eerie and provides more questions that answers.

You can glimpse Winston Duke in this photo, who will be reuniting with Nyong’o, his Black Panther co-star and former Yale classmate.

When it came to casting the two actors as a couple, Peele didn’t have to be convinced. “I could see signs of them flirting online — they’re both flirts in general — you could see the couple in them who would want to be together, so the chemistry is just on,” he shared.

The upcoming film is set to follow a family and their friends as they take a beach house vacation together, but as the night unfolds, shocking visitors and unexpected horrors turn the family vacay into “a holiday from hell.”

In addition to Nyong’o and Duke, Us stars Emmy-winner Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, The Comedy), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Get Down), and Anna Diop (Titans, 24: Legacy).



Us will be released in theaters everywhere on on May 15, 2019.