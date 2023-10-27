Five Nights at Freddy's Exceeds Box Office Estimates With $10.3 Million in Previews

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has already earned an impressive amount at the box office from Thursday previews.

Five Nights at Freddy's has beat expectations at the box office coming out of the gate, having earned $10.3 million from Thursday night previews.

That's actually a key figure for Universal and Blumhouse Pictures to focus on; Five Nights at Freddy's got a very small Thursday-night headstart in theaters before the film started streaming on Peacock the next day (Friday, October 27th. Getting that $10.3M is a good snag for Universal and Blumhouse, as it also represents over have of Five Nights at Freddy's reported $20 million production budget. That's a lot less pressure on the film to recoup production costs before the larger wave of streaming viewers washes out the box office returns.

Original Thursday night projections for Five Nights at Freddy's had the film at around $7 million, so this is a nice uptick revision. Overall, the movie is projected to earn anywhere from $50M to upwards of $80M+ during opening weekend. If the film does numbers anywhere within that range, with a release strategy that includes a simultaneous streaming premiere, it would be a very significant victory for Universal/Blumhouse and a very interesting sign of where things stand in terms of distributing and profiting off movies.

When & How Can I Watch Five Nights at Freddy's On Streaming?

Viewers can watch Five Nights at Freddy's on the Peacock streaming service. It requires a subscription to Peaccok, which starts at $5.99/month for the "Premium" service. It will be streaming on Peacock as of Friday, October 27th.

What Is Five Nights at Freddy's About?

Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the popular video game series created by Scott Cawthon, which was first released in 2014. The game spawned an entire series that included nine more games, as well as a widening universe of spinoffs.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie adaptation is directed by Emma Tammi (Into the Dark), based on a script by Scott Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback (Mateo). The story details are below:

The story of Five Nights at Freddy's follows Mike, a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. However, Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer, Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now streaming on Peacock and is out in theaters everywhere.