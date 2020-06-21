The Flash Rumored to Feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Flashpoint Batman

✖

Few movies have been in development as long as Ezra Miller's solo The Flash movie; even then, rumors about the movie tackling the beloved Flashpoint comics story arc have been persistent since the very beginning. Now, one particularly spicy rumor suggests that Flashpoint is a lock for the movie, suggesting Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be back to reprise his role as Thomas Wayne in the movie when it races to theaters two summers from now.

The latest rumor comes from reputable scooper Thomas Polito, who says though talks have yet to officially kick-off, Morgan is being eyed to play the Flashpoint version of Batman, one in a world where Bruce and Martha Wayne were killed that fateful night in the alley instead of Thomas and Martha.

Last September, Morgan confirmed with ComicBook.com that he'd still be interested in reprising the role he first played in a flashback scene in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. "Look, I don't know, I mean if there's a chance that would ask me, I'd say yes," Morgan told us at the time. "I think the Flashpoint story is, it's my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they're, you know, it's a constant... it seems like they're always kinda switching up who's running it and what they're gonna do. So hopefully, what I'd like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I'd be honored and love to do it more than anything."

Andy Muschietti — the latest director attached to the project — confirmed earlier this year that the version of the movie he's directing would be a different version of Flashpoint, leading some to believe iconic storylines like Thomas Wayne's Batman might not be in the cards for live-action.

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti explained. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

The Flash is currently set for release on July 2, 2022.

