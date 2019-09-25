Jeffrey Dean Morgan Still Up For Playing Flashpoint Batman

The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a big fan of comics and pop culture titles, proving his fandom for The Walking Dead with an exceedingly large amount of knowledge for his Negan character from Robert Kirkman’s comics upon his casting. It’s no secret he has a special adoration for DC Comics, as well. The actor portrayed Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, offering up fans a shot of hope that he might one day become the Caped Crusader himself if a Flashpoint story comes to life. While DC movies have been shaken up with Robert Pattinson taking over the role of Batman in a new upcoming trilogy, Morgan is still hoping to one day become Thomas Wayne Batman in one of his favorite stories.

“Look, I don’t know, I mean if there’s a chance that would ask me, I’d say yes,” Morgan told ComicBook.com at The Walking Dead’s Season 10 premiere. “I think the Flashpoint story is, it’s my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they’re, you know, it’s a constant… it seems like they’re always kinda switching up who’s running it and what they’re gonna do. So hopefully, what I’d like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I’d be honored and love to do it more than anything.”

DC has been rolling out some consistently successful films, with Aquaman making more than $1 billion, Shazam! being a critical hit, and Joker being next in line to blow audiences away. A Flash movie with Ezra Miller is still in the pipeline but a release date and whether or not it is based on Flashpoint is unknown. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is belting out “Release the Snyder Cut!” in support of Zack Snyder’s Justice League at the TWD premiere.

For now, fans of Morgan can look forward to him getting back in action as the foul-mouthed, unpredictable Negan in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead. “I was so thrilled to know this year was coming,” Morgan said. “Last year had ended up being a lot longer than anticipated. For real, all 16 episodes, all but one was spent in that jail. So, I was ready to kinda get out and stretch my legs again. But it’s nice seeing what last year did, I was giving Negan some other sides, it made him a much more 3 dimensional character.” This year, that new take on the character will be front and center. “Now, we got this 3 dimensional character who’s about to get out of jail for the first time in a long, long time and I think he is ready to stretch his legs and his, and do some talking and start some s—.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6 on AMC.