Jon Hamm to Star in Fletch Reboot

One of the most beloved characters in comedy is making his way back to the big screen, only he'll have a new look this time around. Miramax announced on Wednesday that it would be rebooting the Fletch movie franchise, the series that featured Chevy Chase in the lead role for its first two films. This new iteration of the character will star Jon Hamm, taking over for Chase as the titular reporter.

Chase starred in 1985's Fletch and 1989's Fletch Lives, both based on the book series by Gregory McDonals. The new reboot will adapt the story of the second novel in the series, Confess Fletch. In the book, Fletch finds himself as the prime suspect in one of a mysterious chain of murders.

The new Fletch movie will be directed by Greg Mottola, who is best known for Superbad and Adventureland. The script is coming from Zev Borrow. Fletch is being produced by Hamm and Connie Tavel, with David List also set to executive produce.

“Fletch’s duration over audiences — whether told on paper or the big screen — entertains all and we could not be more thrilled to see what twenty-first century twist these artists create,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block.

“Producing this film with Jon has been a long-time dream of mine and with Zev and Greg on board to write and direct, I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern reimagining of this beloved character,” said producer Connie Tavel.

