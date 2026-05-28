Forgotten 25-Year-Old Civil War Movie Becomes a Top 5 U.S. Streaming Hit

It’s pretty typical to see recent releases take up the top spots in the week’s streaming charts, and that is definitely the case this week as well. That said, every now and then, something from the past will randomly experience an unexpected surge of popularity, and this week that surprise surge featured a 25-year-old Civil War movie that no one saw hitting the charts.

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Taking a look at this week’s streaming charts, it’s not all that surprising to see things like Top Gun: Maverick and Primate sitting in the Top 10 on Paramount+. What is surprising is seeing a film titled Texas Rangers, which was released in 2001 and featured a stacked cast that included James Van Der Beek, Rachel Leigh Cook, Dylan McDermott, Usher Raymond, and Alfred Molina. The film has enjoyed a resurgence this week, as it is at the number 5 spot in this week’s Top 10 movies, and is only beaten this week by Top Gun: Maverick, An Unfinished Life, Primate, and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (via FlixPatrol).

What Was Texas Rangers?

Texas Rangers was directed by Steve Miner and followed a group of Texas Rangers 10 years after the Civil War. The group is asked to help protect the Mexican border, and that includes a small border town that has been attacked by a group of outlaws led by John King Fisher. Lincoln (Van Der Beek) has even more reason to take down these outlaws, as they killed his father, mother, and brother in the attack.

Over the course of the film, more characters join the team, but a key battle goes horribly wrong and causes several deaths. The team continues to chase down Fisher and ultimately figures out that he’s set up shop in a Mexican fortress. The final battle allows Lincoln to finally get justice for his father, and the film ends with Lincoln leading the Rangers into a new era.

The film carried a budget of $38 million, but unfortunately, it didn’t resonate at the box office. The film only brought in $763 thousand, and it hasn’t exactly fared well on Rotten Tomatoes either, as it features a 2% critics score and a 29% audience score. That said, a whole new generation of fans is now watching the film and has given it a whole new life on streaming.

You can watch Texas Rangers on Paramount+.

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