Free Guy: Mariah Carey Surprises Ryan Reynolds With "Fantasy" Duet

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy finally hit theatres this month, and the movie had been met with lots of love from critics and audiences alike. The movie currently has an 81% critics score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and there have already been talks of a sequel. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a sweet, sweet fantasy that's impossible not to enjoy." One surprising person who really loved the film was Mariah Carey, who recently revealed she's watched Free Guy nine times. Carey's hit song "Fantasy" is featured in the film, and she recently had a hilarious TikTok duet with Reynolds in honor of the connection.

"That wasn’t part of the plan, @VancityReynolds!!! 😂❤️ #FreeGuy #Fantasy," Carey tweeted. "My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th," Reynolds joked. Of course, August 25th is also his wife, Blake Lively's birthday. The couple often trolls each other on special occasions, so it's no surprise to see him claiming Carey wins the day. You can check out the video of Reynolds and Carey in the tweet below:

My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th. https://t.co/lfheG3uikV — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 25, 2021

In a recent conversation with The Star, Reynolds gushed about Carey. "I am a huge Mariah Carey fan," Reynolds said. "It really was one of those weird things that happened naturally. I write to music anyway, and I initially put a song in the script by The Outfield called 'Your Love.' It's an old '80s tune. It's great, but it just didn't have that epic scale I was looking for. And then 'Fantasy' just came on my playlist and everything clicked in."

In addition to Reynolds, Free Guy stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). You can check out a short synopsis for the film here: "A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

What did you think of Ryan Reynolds and Mariah Carey's TikTok duet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Free Guy is now playing in theatres.