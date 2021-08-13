Mariah Carey Reveals How Many Times She's Seen Free Guy And It's Surprising

✖

Mariah Carey has seen Free Guy a lot more than an average fan and took to Twitter to let her fans know about it. The pop star must really love Ryan Reynolds, she’s strapped in for nine straight viewings of the Fox movie. It seems like there must be other people out here with the same idea because the movie just got confirmed for a sequel recently. Fans that have already seen the movie know that one of her songs plays a giant role in the film. It would not be a shock to see “Fantasy” shoot up the charts in response to this run at the box office.

Me watching #FreeGuy for the 9th time in a row! 🎵 I'm in heaven 🎵 @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/rI3dZmOC0W — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 15, 2021

In a conversation with The Star last week, Reynolds gushed about Carey. "I am a huge Mariah Carey fan," Reynolds said. "It really was one of those weird things that happened naturally. I write to music anyway, and I initially put a song in the script by The Outfield called Your Love. It's an old '80s tune. It's great, but it just didn't have that epic scale I was looking for. And then Fantasy just came on my playlist and everything clicked in."

That being said, nine straight trips to the theater to see a movie would be a power move in just about any time, but even moreso in the year 2021. (Let’s be honest here, they probably aren’t “normal showings” in your neighborhood multiplex.)

As we said earlier, there’s been no shortage of good news flowing out of Reynolds and the creative team lately. They’ve navigated all kinds of hurdles in getting Free Guy out to the masses. First there was handling the switch over to Disney once the merger happened. Then the COVID-19 situation to contend with. It would not have been surprising to see everything go a bit sideways once Guy’s adventure hit the big screen. Director Shawn Levy told Comicbook.com that they owe all their success to Reynolds and his creativity.

“Yeah. The truth is, as I said, if you're lucky enough to direct Ryan Reynolds in a starring role, you get all these secret weapons in addition. And the truth is that Ryan has very quirky, weird, inspired musical taste,” Levy said. “So whether it was the Mariah Carey song or make your own kind of music, like a deep cut from the '50s or '60s, Ryan sometimes will go, 'Is this a weird idea or should we try this song?' And what I've learned with Ryan is don't say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it's going to be amazing, and it's going to make it into the movie."