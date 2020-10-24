Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds Choosing A Birthday Pie: "I Honestly Can't Believe We're Still Married"

✖

Ryan Reynolds celebrated his birthday yesterday, and go some trolling attention from friends Hugh Jackman and Seth Rogen. Reynolds celebrated in a way that made his wife, Blake Lively, playfully question their marriage. According to an Instagram post from Lively, Reynolds opted for birthday pie over birthday cake. If that wasn't strange enough, Reynolds also started eating the pie without blowing out the birthday candles first. Lively expressed her astonishment in the Instagram post. She wrote, "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married. You can see the photos below.

Lively and Reynolds had some fun during quarantine, with Lively cutting Reynolds' hair and then teasing him about his ponytail. "She's done this once before," Reynolds said. "It took two and a half hours, and then at the end, it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter, or those gloves that are made of sandpaper." Lively later wrote, "I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity," alongside a photo of the ponytail.

Lively was pulled into the ongoing "feud" between Reynolds and fellow X-Men movies star Hugh Jackman. The two had declared a truce, but Jackman then said that he only did it out of concern for Lively. "It is not over, but look, we're in extraordinary times," Jackman said. "Deb actually said to me, 'Look, really, this is the time to rethink all that. Maybe it's time to build a bridge.' I wasn't ready for that, but actually Blake reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the all-in challenge. Whoever wins, we're going to go and do a lemonade stand together. That's how much I really want to support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing. But listen, we've been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her because imagine, can you imagine being stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So really, we're reaching out."

The All In Challenge is an effort to fight against food insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jackman and Reynolds announced their truce for charity via a video that included a couple of nods to Marvel and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman and Reynolds have gone back and forth for years now. They held their last truce for a year. The feud reignited in March when Reynolds and wife Lively donated $1 million to relief for the coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds also gave out Jackman's (fake)phone number. Reynolds struck again on Jackman's wedding anniversary. He trolled Jackman in an Instagram post about his relationship with his wife. Reynolds also gave Jackman a present to celebrate the third anniversary of the premiere of Logan. The present was the dead-Wolverine music box that appeared in Deadpool.

