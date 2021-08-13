Free Guy Director Reveals Shockingly Short Amount of Time It Took To Film Chris Evans Cameo

✖

Free Guy hit theatres last week and stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. The action-comedy also features a stacked supporting cast, including Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, and Lil Rel Howery. In addition to the movie's stars, there are also some exciting and unexpected cameos in the film. The biggest star to pop in for a short appearance was Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Captain America. Evans is seen towards the end of the film reacting to Guy using Cap's shield. During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, director Shawn Levy revealed just how fast they filmed Evans' cameo.

"Literally Ryan just texted Chris Evans, because I guess all handsome movie stars know each other? It’s some network that us normal humans aren’t allowed in. But he knew that Chris was filming Defending Jacob in Boston, and he said 'If you could come by our set, and if Shawn can get you in and out in 10 minutes, will you come and do this cameo?' And Chris, being the cool guy that he seems to be, and in fact is, said yeah. Literally, he drove by our set, I had a camera waiting, we filmed him in five minutes, he was on his way. And that’s how that happened," Levy shared.

During a recent press conference with Reynolds, ComicBook.com asked about Evans' cameo and Reynolds also talked about how the Marvel star jumped right in.

"The thing I will always... There's so much that's been written about the film industry and show business in Hollywood and so much... You read so many things that are just so utterly terrible about that industry and the people in it. Largely true. But there is actually a community there that is real. And there are a lot of people within that community that are wonderful. And the thing I'll never take for granted is the idea that you can be shooting a movie that big, like Free Guy, and call someone up and just be like, 'Is there any way you'd maybe jump in and do this little cameo?' Chris [Evans] happened to live in Boston was like, 'I'll be there in five minutes,'" Reynolds shared.

He added, "I mean, it wasn't even a... He didn't ask what it was. I could've said it's the most graphic nude scene you will ever do in your life. But he didn't even ask. He just showed up. He was there. We had him shot in and out in less than five minutes. He required nothing. He just was like, 'For the love of the game.' And I've known Chris for probably 10 years now. And so that was great."

Free Guy is now playing in theatres.