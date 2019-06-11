Frozen 2 Trailer Released by Disney

Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated Frozen 2 earlier this year, getting fans excited about the new, potentially much darker sequel coming in November. However, while the teaser was awesome to watch, it delivered almost no details about the Frozen sequel, keeping everyone in the dark about what’s to come of Elsa and Anna. That changed on Tuesday morning with the release of the first full trailer for Frozen 2, which finally peels back the curtain on the new story.

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven are all back in action for Frozen 2, and you can check out the entire trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only are the beloved characters of Frozen returning for the sequel, but the majority of the team that made the film such a massive hit are making a comeback as well. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad will once again voice the main characters. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are back to direct the sequel, with producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez also returning.

According to Disney’s synopsis for the film, Frozen 2 takes Elsa and the others away from Arendelle, as she tries to discover where her powers actually came from. This leads the group on a dangerous quest where they might uncover more than they bargained for. Here’s the full synopsis:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

In addition to the new Frozen sequel, Disney is working on a documentary series showing the work that goes on behind the scenes of the franchise. The series is set to debut on Disney+ after the streaming service launches later this year, just over a week ahead of Frozen 2.

What did you think of the Frozen 2 trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Disney’s Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22nd.