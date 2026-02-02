Borderlands Game Free for Some for Next 48 Hours

Some Borderlands fans can score a Borderlands game for free right now, and until February 4. After this, the offer will expire. Those interested will need an Amazon Prime subscription, though, as the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, which is specifically dishing out PC codes via Epic Games Store. The Borderlands game in question is available on console, but codes are limited to PC and the Epic Games Store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, for the next 48 hours, those on PC with an Amazon Prime subscription can grab New Tales From the Borderlands for free. Well over 200 million people have Amazon Prime, and the vast majority of these accounts do not exist because of Prime Gaming free games, making this free download a bonus of the subscription.

Play video

Spin-Off Borderlands Game

As a series, Borderlands debuted back in 2009 with the release of Borderlands. Then came Borderlands 2 in 2012, alongside the first spin-off, Borderlands Legends. A year later, came Borderlands 2 expansion pack, Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Gearbox then moved on from Borderlands 2 in 2014, with the release of Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The same year, the series’ second spin-off was released: Tales from the Borderlands. Fans of the series then had to wait five years for Borderlands 3 to arrive in 2019. Then in 2022, Tales from the Borderlands got its own sequel, dubbed New Tales from the Borderlands, the free game in question. The same year, another spin-off was released, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. And this brings us up to the present, when Borderlands 4 was released last year.

Where Tales from the Borderlands was developed by Telltale Games and released to critical acclaim, New Tales from the Borderlands was made by an internal Gearbox studio, and it was blasted by critics and consumers alike. To this end, its Metacritic score range is 57 to 69. That said, if you were curious about the game but never wanted to pay $40, this is the perfect opportunity to see if it is as underwhelming as reviews suggest without any buyer’s remorse.

As always with Prime Gaming, once claimed, this free download is free to keep forever. Further, while an active subscription is required to get the free download, it is not required to retain the free download.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.