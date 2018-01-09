James Bond and His Aston Martin DB5 Arrive From Funko With Love

Back in October, Funko launched their first wave of James Bond Pop figures with Sean Connery and Roger Moore versions of the character along with the Golden Girl, Blofeld, Oddjob and Jaws. Needless to say, there are many directions that Funko can go with their James Bond line from here, and we’re sure that they will get to them all eventually. That having been said, incorporating Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 into their Rides lineup was a given, so here we are.

Naturally, the Aston features the iconic BMT 216A plate with Sean Connery’s Bond behind the wheel. So the main details are all there, but I don’t think his toupee could handle a convertible situation this extreme. A detachable hairpiece for this figure is probably too much to ask for, but it still seems like a worthy addition to your Funko collection. You can make that happen by pre-ordering the figure here with a ship date slated for March. Hopefully, we’ll see a Roger Moore Lotus Esprit version at some point (with a submarine version variant of course).

While your at it, make sure to check out the rest of the Funko James Bond collection. The first wave of figures are all available to pre-order now with shipping slated for sometime this month.

