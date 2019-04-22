Funko Launches Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Pop Figures

The live-action version of Disney’s Aladdin is hitting theaters on May 24th, and Funko has just released their Pop figures from the film. If you’re a big Funko / Disney fan, that means it’s time to decide how you really feel about Will Smith as the Genie. If it helps, the Funko Pops do look pretty fantastic.

The Aladdin Funko Pop lineup includes Aladdin with his sidekick Abu, Prince Ali dressed in cream and gold, Jasmine, Jafar and Genie. Those figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for April. Inside that link you’ll also find a whole bunch of new Aladdin merch that was released today, April 22nd. This includes everything from costumes, to dolls, to magic lamps.

Outside of the standard Aladdin Pop figures, you can get a glow-in-the-dark Genie exclusive Pop figure at Amazon now. Look for a Diamond Collection Jasmine at the Funko Shop and a Jasmine (Desert Moon) Pop here at Hot Topic in the coming days.

“The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.”

On a related note, Disney’s new adaptation of The Lion King is slated to hit theaters on July 19th, and it is definitely one of the most anticipated films of the summer. Based on the footage that we’ve seen in trailers, it seems as though director Jon Favreau will stick close to the original animated classic, albeit with a virtual twist that will give it the feel of live-action. The same can be said for Funko‘s new Pop figures. They’re slightly more realistic takes on The Lion King Pop figures that they released in the past.

The collection includes Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Scar, and Rafiki, and you can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for May. Inside that link you’ll also find the Funko Pop figures from the animated version for comparison. Outside of the standard figures, look for an exclusive flocked Simba at BoxLunch, flocked Rafiki at the Funko Shop, flocked Scar at FYE, and flocked Timon at Barnes & Noble in the coming months.

