Furiosa: Mad Max Prequel Poster Features Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth

Welcome to the Wasteland. Warner Bros. Pictures shared a new one-sheet teaser for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, featuring a young Imperator Furiosa (Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy) and the biker gang Warlord Dementus (Thor's Chris Hemsworth). "Fury is born," the poster's tagline reads over images of Taylor-Joy's Furiosa — played by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road — as she stands before Dementus' Biker Horde in the new saga spanning the years before director George Miller's Fury Road. Witness the fiery poster below.

The official plot description: "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Spinning out of a Wasteland saga that includes Miller's Mad Max (1979), Mad Max II: The Challenge (1981), and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Miller directs and co-writes the Fury Road prequel with Nico Lathouris. The cast includes Lachy Hulme (Three Thousand Years of Longing) as Immortan Joe (replacing the late Hugh Keays-Byrne), Tom Burke (Mank) as War Rig driver Praetorian Jack, former WWE wrestler Nathan Jones (Mortal Kombat) as Rictus Erectus, John Howard (Fury Road) as the People Eater, Angus Sampson (Fury Road) as the Organ Mechanic, Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) as War Boy, and Charlee Fraser (Anyone But You) as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother.

Furiosa is "a story of grit, survival, and impossible hope," Taylor-Joy said when debuting the Furiosa trailer during Brazil's CCXP fan convention in November. Hemsworth described his bearded bike rider as "a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the Wasteland," calling Warlord Dementus "a product of his environment."

"There's an intensity to him there's a brutality," Hemsworth said. "He has been birthed into a space where it's kill or be killed, and he's learned to rule with an iron fist. There's a charisma to him, and it's a manipulative charisma."

Witness Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth's road warriors when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in theaters May 24.