Gerard Butler and Olympus Has Fallen Producers Settle $10-Million Lawsuit

The lawsuit between Gerard Butler and the producers of his Olympus Has Fallen franchise has finally been resolved. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Nu Image and Millennium Media, who were the defendants in the case, have notified the court of a settlement. Although specifics of the agreement were not disclosed, they reportedly are conditioned on the completion of certain terms within 45 days. If a resolution had not been reached, a trial was scheduled to begin in January of 2024. This comes as Butler is expected to reprise his role in another of the Has Fallen sequels, tentatively titled Night Has Fallen.

The original complaint, which was filed in 2021, alleged that Butler did not receive his share of the profits from the box office success of Olympus Has Fallen, despite being contractually promised box office bonuses, 6% of domestic revenue, 2% of foreign revenue, and 10% of net profits. The complaint argued that, after an audit was performed on Nu Image and Millennium Media, the companies were revealed to have understated the profits and domestic revenue of Olympus Has Fallen, as well as failing to report payments to senior executives. The 2013 film has grossed $170 million worldwide.

What Is Night Has Fallen About?

Plot details of Night Has Fallen are currently unknown at this time. That being said, we do know that a number of creatives who are set to return, including director Ric Roman Waugh and screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen. Producing are G-BASE's Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler, Eclectic Picture's Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon and Millennium Media's Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner. Millennium Films will shoot Night Has Fallen over in Bulgaria, as well as other locations throughout Europe. In an interview with ComicBook.com about his role in Plane earlier this year, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.

"We have a script for that, but I haven't been working on it at the moment," Butler explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "We have a really fun idea, it just needs to be to be developed. But it's been fun recently, making action. I will say — I want to play more the Tom Hanks of action movies. Let me take a break from the Mike Banning, where it's literally seven or eight full-on fight sequences in every movie, fistfights. And actually claiming the characters that are real, who have to pull something extraordinary out of themselves that an audience can really identify with because that's what we need right now."

"We need, in a way, real heroes," Butler continued. "Life is tough, it's a bit of an escape and I think to go and see movies like this and put yourself in those kind of hellish challenging scenarios and then be able to walk back out again, but maybe take some ideas from, or just some inspiration from it and have had a lot of fun, is cool. It's great to to make those movies that are an escape."

What do you think of the latest development in Butler's Olympus Has Fallen lawsuit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!