New Gerard Butler Movie Takes Top Spot on Netflix Top 10

The calendar flipped to October on Saturday morning, which means that a bunch of movies made their way to Netflix over the weekend. The streaming service saw several new arrivals and debuts with the start of October and subscribers have already started digging through to watch the recent acquisitions. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features quite a few films that weren't on the streamer last weekend, with a very surprising choice leading the whole pack.

Last Seen Alive is the latest film to star Gerard Butler, and it was released in theaters over the summer. The movie hasn't a major hit at the box office or with critics, but it has quickly found an audience with fans on Netflix.

Sunday's Netflix Top 10 list shows Last Seen Alive in the first overall spot on that list, surpassing recent Netflix original hits like Blonde and Lou.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!