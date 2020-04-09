Gerard Butler’s Angel Has Fallen Is Now the Most Popular Movie on Netflix

It’s becoming pretty clear that Netflix subscribers really have a type when it comes to movies. With every wave of new additions that arrives on the streaming service, it’s the action movies that always seem to rise to the top of the charts. A couple of weeks ago, it was Blood Father and Badland, two lesser-known action thrillers from the last few years that found a substantial audience at Netflix. Now, a lot of the attention has shifted to 2019’s Angel Has Fallen.

Gerard Butler stars in Angel Has Fallen, which is the third movie in the Fallen action franchise. The whole series has flown under the radar since Olympus Has Fallen kicked it off, but it has done well enough to this point to release a new film every couple of years. Angel Has Fallen just arrived on Netflix this past weekend, and it has already proven itself to be a popular choice amongst streamers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of writing this article on Thursday afternoon, Angel Has Fallen holds the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 movies list, proving to be more popular than any other film on the service right now. On the main Top 10 list, Angel Has Fallen is currently fourth overall, trailing Netflix original shows Tiger King, Ozark, and The Big Show Show.

Whether it’s the appeal of Gerard Butler, the thrills of an action movie, or just the fact that it’s the third installment in a franchise, Angel Has Fallen is crushing it on Netflix. Here are the other movies that follow it in the current Top 10:

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

“Secret Service agent Mike Banning is caught in the crossfire when he’s framed for a deadly attack on the president and forced to run for his life.”

Coffee & Kareem (2020)

“He doesn’t get much respect as a cop — or as a possible stepdad. But one wild day on the job may turn everything around.”

The Hangover (2009)

“When three friends finally wake up after a wild bachelor party, they can’t locate their best friend, who’s supposed to be tying the knot.”

The Roomate (2011)

“While acclimating to campus life, college freshman Sara begins to realize that her new roommate, Rebecca, is becoming obsessed with her.”

Molly’s Game (2017)

“Former Olympian Molly Bloom ran a high-stakes power game for the stars — until her lofty lifestyle nearly sent her to prison.”

Salt (2010)

“Accused of being a Russian spy, CIA agent Evelyn Salt goes on the run, using every tactic she knows to elude her pursuers and clear her name.”

Deep impact (1998)

“With a massive comet threatening to destroy Earth, the U.S. president appoints a steely veteran astronaut to lead a crew into space to destroy it.”

The Ghost Who Walks (2019)

“Desperate to meet his daughter, a convict cuts a deal by ratting out his old boss. Free and searching for his family, he must dodge a hit on his life.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

“Enemies turn into frenemies when the Pigs call for a truce with the Birds to unite against a formidable new foe that’s threatening all of their homes.”

Road to Perdition (2002)

“After his wife and son are murdered, a Depression-era hit man goes on the run with his surviving son to exact revenge on the man who wronged him.”