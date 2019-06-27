Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Joins Ghostbusters 2020 Reboot

If you need someone well-loved and incredibly charming to join your reboot/revival of an iconic franchise, who you gonna call? Paul Rudd, of course. The Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame star is as popular as ever, and it looks like Sony and Jason Reitman are going to rely on that pull to anchor the next installment of the Ghostbusters franchise.

Sony broke the news on Thursday morning with a video on the Ghostbusters Twitter account. The video featured Rudd filming the iconic Ghostbusters headquarters, then saying that he had officially joined the cast of Reitman’s new movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tweet simply read, “Look who answered the call.” Of course, not long after the video begins, Rudd turns the camera toward himself, breaking the news of his casting.

Rudd will star alongside Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and Captain Marvel‘s McKenna Grace, reportedly playing a teacher. Veteran actress Carrie Coon is also in talks to appear in the film.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe,” Reitman told Variety.

The new Ghostbusters will begin filming sometime later this year, likely in late summer or early fall. Given that Rudd said multiple times in the video that he was excited to join the film “this fall,” the latter option seems most likely.

Reitman is the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. Earlier this month, Reitman said that he was making this new movie for the fans, and to honor his dad.

“You’re the greatest storyteller I know, and I’m the luckiest son on Earth,” Reitman told his father at Ghostbusters Fan Fest. “I feel so intimidated making this film, but I’m making it for all of you guys. But most of all, I’m making it for you, and I love you.”

Ghostbusters 2020 is currently set to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.