Newest Ghostbusters Release Has Footage Even Dan Aykroyd Hasn’t Seen

Sony’s Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II two-movie 4K Ultra HD 35th anniversary steelbook, out June 11, includes all-new special features and newly unearthed footage, some new to even writer and star Dan Aykroyd.

“We’re gonna have the GB1 and GBII 4K Ultra HD set, all kinds of new footage, limited edition. There’ll be new discs, including two hours of footage that you haven’t seen. I haven’t even seen some of it,” Aykroyd said at Ghostbusters Fan Fest Friday when celebrating the 1984 film’s 35th anniversary.

“Outtakes, including Fort Detmerring and the full sex act … and the original 1984 exhibitor reel that we showed people to sell the movie. So there’ll be some cool features included in this limited edition anniversary steelbook.”

The long-requested full Fort Detmerring scene — included only in part in Ghostbusters during a montage sequence — sees Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz have a particularly steamy encounter with a dreamy ghost.

“I wrote the script, it was a lot different from the movie we made, but it had the elements there. Ecto-1, it had the hardware, the system, the traps, it had Mr. Stay Puft, it had that world,” Aykroyd said when reflecting on the hit comedy he penned with late co-star Harold Ramis.

“But we needed a cineast, we needed a filmmaker. We needed someone that was effective in delivering mass appeal comedies with intelligence and grace, someone who could direct actors and also handle massive special effects, and the huge production that ensued once we got the movie going. And there was only one man, a favorite of ours and our generation, Ivan Reitman.”

Reitman then joined Aykroyd and stars Ernie Hudson and William Atherton on stage, where he promised the coming sequel, scripted and directed by son Jason Reitman, will be “extraordinary” when it scares its way into theaters July 2020.

Special features found on the newest Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II steelbook include the following:

Ghostbusters

Six Rare & Newly Unearthed Deleted Scenes, including the long-requested Fort Detmerring scenes!

Raw takes for the Central Park bums sequence

1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel, featuring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd pitching an early reel of footage to theatrical exhibitors.

Full Ghostbusters TV Commercial from the film

Ghostbusters TV Commercial Outtakes

“A Moment With the Stars” – original press kit featurette

Original Domestic Teaser Trailer

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

Fan Commentary featuring Troy Benjamin and Chris Stewart (Interdimensional Crossrip podcast), Ashley Victoria Robinson (Geek History Lesson podcast), and Sean Bishop (Ghostbusters prop replica expert), moderated by Ghost Corps’ Eric Reich

Ghostbusters II

Commentary featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Dan Aykroyd and Executive Producer Joe Medjuck

“The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II” – June 1989

Full Ghostbusters II Theatrical EPK

Rare Unfinished Teaser Trailer – featuring the full commercial from the film!

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

The limited edition 4K Ultra HD steelbook is available to own June 11. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now for 33% off.

