Watch Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander's Awesome Ghostbusters Entrance at GCW Homecoming

Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander are back in action against Maki Death Kill at GCW Homecoming, and they made a huge impression before they even got to the ring. As you can see in the video below, that's because Cardona and De Lander arrived at the ring in full Ghostbusters style, complete with their very own Ecto-1. Cardona and De Lander were driven to the ring in the Ecto-1 with all the lights flashing, and the Ghostbusters main theme was blaring through the speakers to complete the picture, though Cardona and De Lander still had one more element to add.

With the music blaring and the car arriving at the ring, it was hard not to geek out a bit, especially if you're a fan of the franchise. Then the two stars got out of the car and revealed they had Ghostbusters gear too, and they even had a custom logo done, declaring themselves the Deathmatch Busters.

Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander with entrance of the year #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/FoMFD5ApUo — Garold (@MadGary222) August 20, 2023

You have to applaud the dedication to the theme, and while Cardona has delivered some amazing franchise-related looks in the past, this is one that many will definitely remember from here on out. You can watch the full entrance in the video above (via @MadGary222).

Cardona and his wife Chelsea Green became mainstays of the independent scene, delivering memorable matches and moments across a host of wrestling promotions, including GCW. They also both have a variety of projects outside of the ring, including Cardona's popular Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. During a previous interview with ComicBook.com's Connor Casey, Cardona and Green were asked if they've set a new standard for what wrestlers should aspire to be when they aren't signed to a big company like WWE.

"I was actually just speaking about this with somebody. I think both of us are the busiest we've ever been and I also don't think that anyone has been able to simultaneously work in as many companies as we have this year, but I don't necessarily think that's us changing the game," Green said. "I just think that's everyone stepping it up in the wrestling world, especially independent wrestlers."

"But here's the thing, we're our own boss and I want to prove that ... listen, WWE, great. AEW, great. And if either of them called me, I pick up the phone 100%. But I want to prove you don't need one of those companies to be a successful pro wrestler, but you have to work your ass off," Cardona said. "There are people who were released from WWE the same day that I was two years ago, who've done nothing, and I have no sympathy for that because you got to make things happen, and we have."

Here's the card for GCW Homecoming Night 1:

GCW Ultraviolent Title Match: Rina Yamashita (C) vs. Takashi Sasaki

Alec Price vs. Leon Slater

Tony Deppen vs Alex Wayne

Death Match: Violento Jack vs. Matt Tremont

Tag Team Death Match: Cole Radrick & John Wayne Murdoch vs. TBD & Toru Sugiura

All Star Scramble: Ninja Mack vs Commander vs Gringo Loco vs Area vs Dante Leon vs Cole Radrick

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Crazy King & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy)

Double Dog Collar Match: Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck vs. Charles Mason & Parrow

Tag Team Match: Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander vs. Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage)

What did you think of Cardona and De Lander's entrance? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!