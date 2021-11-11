Ghostbusters Afterlife First Reactions Are Out
It's official: Ghostbusters: Afterlife has screened for some critics, and the first reactions to the long-awaited sequel have started to hit social media from people who have actually seen the movie. After screening at CinemaCon last night, a handful of select members of the press and industry insiders took to Twitter to declare the movie a success, bursting with Easter eggs and heart. Reactions varied, with some saying it was good and others saying it was great. They also varied somewhat on what the best part was: the humor, or the heartwarming character stuff. In any case, it seems like a good sign for a franchise that has been in limbo.
The original Ghostbusters was an unqualified blockbuster which has become one of the most beloved films of the last 40 years. Ghostbusters II, the 1989 sequel which would mark the final time all four founding members would appear onscreen together, was a commercial hit, but fans and critics didn't connect with it in the same way.
Then came 2016's Ghostbusters, which has been retroactively marketed as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. The women-led reboot featured cameo appearances by the three surviving original Ghostbusters (Harold Ramis, who passed away in 2014, appeared as a bust in the film), but as new characters, ignoring the previous two films in favor of building a new identity. It proved divisive, with a number of fans attacking it long before it was even released, and earned $229 million on a budget of around $144 million, making it a box office disappointment for Sony.
The studio then turned to Jason Reitman -- the son of Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman -- to right the ship. Ghostbusters: Afterlife will bring back the original Ghostbusters continuity, Slimer, Ecto-1, Stay-Puft marshmallows, and more.
You can check out some of the reactions to the CinemaCon screening below. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently expected to hit theaters on November 11.
Blew the roof off the place
Surprise #GhostbustersAfterlife screening just blew the roof off #CinemaCon. LOVED IT. This movie meant everything to me - an emotional sequel that is guaranteed to be almost indecipherable to outsiders. This is what the fans have been waiting for. I WOULD DIE FOR MUNCHER— ben mekler (@benmekler) August 24, 2021
Fans will dig it
Saw #GhostbustersAfterlife at CinemaCon and it’s good. A solid continuation of the original two films. Nostalgia for the original, and a strong turn by McKenna Grace as Egon’s granddaughter. Paul Rudd gets the best lines. Fans will dig it. pic.twitter.com/MgBXmEVWqz— Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 24, 2021
A lot of callbacks
Yes, Ghostbusters: Afterlife screened at CinemaCon. Yes I saw it. Yes, it’s very good. Yes, this is the true Ghostbusters sequel you’ve been waiting for. It does have a lot of callbacks but it’s a nostalgic homage for the franchise. #GhostbustersAfterlife #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/iqDqGiC5bM— Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) August 24, 2021
Breathtaking
#cinemacon gave us a great treat tonight. We were treated to the new film #GhostbustersAfterlife. It’s breathtaking ! Everyone needs to see it this fall! pic.twitter.com/hrekLyKmsC— Nathan M Rose (@movieguynathan) August 24, 2021
Surprisingly good
I was pleasantly surprised by #GhostbustersAfterlife! Really great story and I actually cackled a lot#CinemaCon https://t.co/1nWNiPjJFm— Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) August 24, 2021
From a casual fan
#GhostbustersAfterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Gc3oySIXOa— Kａiｔlyn Βоｏｔｈ✈ #CinemaCon (@katiesmovies) August 24, 2021
I saw it last year
Since #GhostbustersAfterlife screened at CinemaCon tonight, I think it’s fair to say I saw a cut last year and it delivered on every level. Can’t wait to see it again with an opening night crowd.— Wes Ambrecht (@iamwesley) August 24, 2021
Full-on grin from start to finish
Incredible show of support for movie theaters & theatrical experience from @SonyPictures at #CinemaCon (slamming day & date releases)Closed night with surprise screening of #GhostbustersAfterlife! As someone who loved the 80’s & original? Full on grin from start to finish!— Tara Hitchcock (@TaraTV1) August 24, 2021
When can I see it again?
so it now a couple hours after seeing #GhostbustersAfterlife at #CinemaCon and the thing running through my mind the most, is when can I see it again? On a big screen with awesome sound to fully enjoy all of the twists and turns of this blockbuster in the making.— Denz - Vaccinated (cause it's that simple) (@f4denz) August 24, 2021
Full-on reaction video
Our man @cbumbray was among the first in the world to see #GhostbustersAfterlife - his reaction: https://t.co/3TsREZWTMh— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) August 24, 2021