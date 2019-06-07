Sigourney Weaver Confirms Return for New Ghostbusters, Bill Murray Likely Involved

Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters sequel is expected to bring back the surviving cast members of the original two films. However, it may be a surprise that one of the major side characters is also coming back: Sigourney Weaver!

Weaver was recently doing an interview in the subject of her upcoming projects came up, and it was revealed that she’s signed on for the 2020 Ghostbusters, reprising her role as Dana Barrett from the first two films.

As reported by Parade Magazine:

“She’s also set to reunite with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the new Ghostbusters, due July 2020. ‘It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!’ she says. She won’t reveal any details except to confirm she’s reprising her role as hauntee Dana Barrett.”

This quote isn’t just a nice confirmation that Weaver’s Dana Barrett is coming back for Ghostbusters (2020) – it’s also the most solid confirmation we have that the original Ghostbusters actors (Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd) are indeed involved in the project!

As stated above, the new Ghostbusters was always expected to bring back the surviving original cast members – but there’s been no official announcement from the studios, the director, or the actors themselves. Weaver confirming her return – and casually mentioning how fun it will be, “working with the guys again” – pretty much shatters any lingering doubt that the original Ghostbusters team will be back.

Of course, the lack of confirmation hasn’t stopped Dan Aykroyd from speaking freely about the film:

“Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a beautiful script, I can’t say too much about it but it’s going to get made and hopefully there’ll be some familiar faces,” Aykroyd revealed. “It’s so different from even the first and second (film). This just takes it to a new generation and a new direction that is so warm, heartfelt and indeed, quite scary when you confront some of the issues that are being discussed.”

This 2020 Ghostbusters sequel has been rumored to be a ‘passing of the torch’ story, wherein the original Ghostbusters pass on their job to a new generations of ghost hunters. That new generation will include the already-cast Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) and McKenna Grace (Fuller House, Annabelle Comes Home), while actress Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, Avengers: Infinity War) will be a new adult character in the film.

We may be getting confirmation of the Ghostbusters cast – both new and returning members – much sooner before later. Here’s the recent tease that Jason Reitman dropped, about the Ghostbusters Fan Fest this weekend:

“Working on a little surprise for this Saturday’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest,” Reitman shared on Twitter with a clip of an outtake from the original Ghostbusters. “See you on the lot.”

Be sure to check back this weekend to see what new Ghostbusters details are revealed.

The Ghostbusters sequel will hit theaters on July 10, 2020.