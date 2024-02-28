Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Rating Revealed

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association, according to their official Film Ratings website. The film -- the fourth in the main line Ghostbusters continuity and second in less than five years, got the rating "for supernatural action/violence, language and suggestive references," which sounds basically like every other movie in the franchise, so really there are no surprises there. The movie is a little under a month from release, with tickets going up for preorder soon, so with a rating now in place, expect to start seeing a lot more TV spots.

The new movie brings the action back to New York City, where the original Ghostbusters and their classic firehouse headquarters will be part of the action. The cast of 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be represented, too, with Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and the kids from that movie returning to suit up alongside the seasoned veterans of the' 80s in a movie that is supposedly inspired, at least in part, by the manic, monster-heavy The Real Ghostbusters animated series.

When Ghostbusters: Afterlife was being promoted, filmmakers tried to keep it secret that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson would not only return, but would strap on their proton packs one more time. With Frozen Empire, each of the three appear in the trailer, leaving a lot less room for speculation. Hudson, meanwhile, is staying pretty busy with the second season of the NBC hit Quantum Leap.

Frozen Empire has been described as a clean slate for the franchise, allowing them to move forward in a way Afterlife couldn't, because they had to address both the long absence of the Ghostbusters in-universe, and also the passing of Egon Spengler, whose family is a key part of the new generation of Ghostbusters.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 22, 2024.