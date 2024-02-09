Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Reveals Pukey, Sewer Dragon, and More Monsters in New Clip

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire just debuted a brand-new featurette ahead of a presumed Super Bowl trailer. Garraka is the new franchise big bad. However, he's also got Sewer Dragon, Pukey and the Possessor along to torment these new Ghostbusters. The cast takes great pains to explain Garraka's terrifying powers. Basically, the ancient deity can scare people to death. He does this by literally turning your veins to ice and freezing is victim solid. (Observant fans probably noticed this effect in the teaser for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire a while ago.) In this way, busting these ghosts becomes a matter of life and death as they could ring in a new ice age.

Paul Rudd explains how' Frozen Empire introduces some new ghosts. But, fans of the older films in the franchise have little to worry about. Slimer and some other familiar characters are along for this new adventure as well. The marketing for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has made it a point to forefront Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson. It's going to be wild to see all these older actors mixing it up with the threat that the new Ghostbusters are up against this time. Take a look at the featurette down below!

Hold on tight to your proton pack. These ghosts are bigger, faster and scarier.@Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is exclusively in movie theaters March 22. pic.twitter.com/XEPIDm1Bxm — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 9, 2024

Ghostbusters Brings Back Old Favorites

A lot of familiar faces are popping-up in the promotional material for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Someone a lot of longtime fans are enjoying sees their big elevation to an active Ghostbuster. Yes, Janine is strapping on a proton pack this time around Empire Magazine caught up with Annie Potts around the first teaser's release. While this moment has been a long time coming, she thinks Janine has been basically ready for this situation for ages. "It's a desperate situation, so it's all hands on deck," Potts smirked. "It turns out Janine is quite capable – as most women tend to be when given the chance."

Janine's promotion as an active Ghostbuster "came as a real surprise," added Potts. She's appeared in every Ghostbusters outing from the very beginning. "We were weeks into shooting and Gil came up to me and said, 'We think it's time… We're gonna have you suit up.'"

"I have to say I did [get a kick out of it]. Janine has served long and well, and I felt like she was finally getting her stripes, you know? She's clearly stayed in touch with the guys [between Ghostbusters II and Frozen Empire], and she's really been the keeper of the flame at the Firehouse," Potts mused. "The Ghostbusters are kind of superheroes, so it's very nice to finally be seen in that way, too."

What's Coming In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Here's what Sony Pictures has to say about the new movie: "In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Are you digging the new Ghostbusters? Let us know down in the comments!