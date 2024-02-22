Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Releases New Teaser One Month Ahead of Release

We are officially one month away from the next installment in the Ghostbusters franchise, officially marking the closest any two movies in the series have ever been released together. To celebrate, Sony Pictures has released a new teaser for Ghostbusters: Frozen Kingdom, the follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will reunite both the 1980s cast of Ghostbusters and the stars of the 2021 film for a throwdown with a cosmic entity that promises to bury New York City (and, probably, the world) in ice. Also, Slimer's there, which makes sense given how inspired this movie seems to be by The Real Ghostbusters.

There isn't really anything much new in the teaser, except the best look yet at one of the movie's ectoplasmic threats. Still, it's one more sign that things are moving forward, and this movie won't have months and years of delays to worry about like past installments.

You can see the teaser below.

Frozen Empire has been described as a clean slate for the franchise, allowing them to move forward in a way Afterlife couldn't, because they had to address both the long absence of the Ghostbusters in-universe, and also the passing of Egon Spengler, whose family is a key part of the new generation of Ghostbusters.

When Ghostbusters: Afterlife was being promoted, filmmakers tried to keep it secret that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson would not only return, but would strap on their proton packs one more time. With Frozen Empire, each of the three appear in the trailer, leaving a lot less room for speculation. Hudson, meanwhile, is staying pretty busy with the the fan-favorite NBC revival of Quantum Leap.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 22, 2024.